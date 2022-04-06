Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 14,272 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,676,000 after buying an additional 1,078,037 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after purchasing an additional 835,097 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

