RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Get RxSight alerts:

RXST stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RxSight has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $19.67.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth $1,020,000. 29.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile (Get Rating)

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RxSight (RXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.