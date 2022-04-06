Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of R. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ryder System by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

Shares of R stock opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

