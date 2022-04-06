Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Shares Up 1.9%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABFGet Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.71 and last traded at $37.71. 3,163 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAABF)

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

