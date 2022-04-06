Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Shares Up 1.9%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.71 and last traded at $37.71. 3,163 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

