Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) PT Raised to $15.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA opened at $14.04 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.