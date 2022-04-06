Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 205,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 6.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Sabre by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Sabre by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

