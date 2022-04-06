Safex Token (SFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.95 Million

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 26.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Safex Token has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $275.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

