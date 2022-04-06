Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading Up 2.7%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) shares were up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 1,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKAS)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

