San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.13. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 20,500 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$6.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.50.
San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile (CVE:SLG)
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.