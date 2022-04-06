Sandeep Nayyar Sells 1,875 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $171,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,436 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $459,505.08.

On Monday, February 7th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,547 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $129,499.37.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $5.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.28. The stock had a trading volume of 375,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,374. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

