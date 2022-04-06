Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. Research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,835,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 221,575 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 457,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 130,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 139,229 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

