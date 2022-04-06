Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT Lowered to $19.00

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $897.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 176,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

