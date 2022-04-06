Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 4,612 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $108,658.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $89,737.67.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $724,299.03.
- On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $82,918.04.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $14,532.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $7,484.10.
Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $28.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.
About Forum Energy Technologies (Get Rating)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
