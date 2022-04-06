Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €163.08 ($179.21).

Several analysts recently commented on SU shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($140.66) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($226.37) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($192.31) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($192.31) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SU traded down €4.32 ($4.75) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €151.96 ($166.99). 1,076,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €146.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €152.69. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($71.30) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($83.89).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.