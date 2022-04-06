Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of SCF stock opened at GBX 307.44 ($4.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £213.55 million and a P/E ratio of 20.91. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 271.80 ($3.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 323 ($4.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 303.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 304.36.
