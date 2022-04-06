Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:SAMAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 6th

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:SAMAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 6th. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SAMAU opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Get Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,569,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $2,454,000.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.