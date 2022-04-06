Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 326,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,791,378 shares.The stock last traded at $28.79 and had previously closed at $28.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

