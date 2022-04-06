Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.09. 601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,055. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99.

