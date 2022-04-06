SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Gap Down to $13.49

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $12.84. SciPlay shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 42 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on SCPL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.32.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $24,938,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the third quarter worth $36,790,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $21,478,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SciPlay by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 577,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the third quarter worth $21,866,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

