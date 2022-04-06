Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close.

XBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bankshares upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

TSE XBC opened at C$2.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$369.78 million and a PE ratio of -15.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.37. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

