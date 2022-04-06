Scott Terrillion Sells 1,642 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $19,556.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Terrillion also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Scott Terrillion sold 1,787 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $20,336.06.

On Friday, February 25th, Scott Terrillion sold 1,972 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $20,291.88.

NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 373,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,078. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

CARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.