Scout24 (ETR:G24) Trading 0.3% Higher

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24 – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as €52.90 ($58.13) and last traded at €52.16 ($57.32). 173,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.00 ($57.14).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($73.30) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scout24 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.47 ($78.54).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.83. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

