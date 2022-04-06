SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up to $121.10

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $121.10, but opened at $124.96. SEA shares last traded at $125.47, with a volume of 2,012 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.37.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 119.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,187 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $483,171,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

