Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.