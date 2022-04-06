Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $11.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. Securitas has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

