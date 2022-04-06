Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sema4 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Sema4 will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,015 shares of company stock worth $184,199.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sema4 by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 653,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sema4 by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sema4 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

