Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $171.07

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.07 and last traded at $166.09, with a volume of 22366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.34.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Get Sempra alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.42.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is 111.44%.

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sempra by 146.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after buying an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sempra by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,089,000 after buying an additional 174,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after buying an additional 338,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.