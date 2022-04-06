Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $171.07

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.07 and last traded at $166.09, with a volume of 22366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.34.
SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.42.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is 111.44%.
In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sempra by 146.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after buying an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sempra by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,089,000 after buying an additional 174,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after buying an additional 338,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra (NYSE:SRE)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
