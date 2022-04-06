Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down to $11.70

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $11.18. Semrush shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.50.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.14 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Semrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Semrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Semrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

