Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 2.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Service Co. International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International stock opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Service Co. International Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.