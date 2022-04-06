Shaftesbury’s (SHB) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 560 ($7.34) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.18) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 650 ($8.52) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.51) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 635 ($8.33).

LON:SHB opened at GBX 610 ($8.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -11.67. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 528 ($6.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 668.50 ($8.77). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 594.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 611.37.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

