ShareToken 24 Hour Volume Reaches $201,412.00 (SHR)

ShareToken (SHR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One ShareToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ShareToken has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. ShareToken has a market cap of $19.05 million and $201,412.00 worth of ShareToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00036351 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00106405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ShareToken Coin Profile

ShareToken (SHR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. ShareToken’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 2,335,072,782 coins. ShareToken’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShareToken’s official message board is medium.com/ShareRing . The Reddit community for ShareToken is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareToken’s official website is sharering.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShareToken

