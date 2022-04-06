Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

Get Sharp alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sharp from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Sharp stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Sharp has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sharp (Get Rating)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharp (SHCAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.