Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Trading Up 1.7%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.91. Approximately 54,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 65,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.
The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90.
About Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shimano (SMNNY)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.