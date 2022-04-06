Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Trading Up 1.7%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.91. Approximately 54,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 65,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90.

About Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

