Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Up 1.3%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $33.07. 1,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

