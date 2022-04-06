ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $204.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.12 and a 200-day moving average of $183.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -682.93 and a beta of 1.30. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $701,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,938 shares of company stock valued at $15,536,182. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,441,000 after purchasing an additional 142,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 704,446 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,314,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88,622 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

