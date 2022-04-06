Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives C$2,068.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2,068.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE SHOP traded down C$72.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$805.94. 127,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,250. Shopify has a twelve month low of C$654.69 and a twelve month high of C$2,228.73. The company has a market cap of C$101.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 12.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$909.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,458.40.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total transaction of C$430,568.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$356,274.68. Also, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,089.93, for a total transaction of C$130,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at C$20,415,431.29.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

