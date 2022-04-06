SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SHUAU) Quiet Period Set To End on April 11th

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SHUAU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 11th. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ SHUAU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

