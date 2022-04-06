Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target Lowered to €21.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.50 ($23.63) to €21.00 ($23.08) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.50 ($20.33) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.30 target price on the stock. HSBC cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of GCTAF traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. 871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

