Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Up to $11.67

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $11.93. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 6,993 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. KCK LTD. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,918,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,070,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,144,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,324,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.