Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGML. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Sigma Lithium stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $6,714,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

