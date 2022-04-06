Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGML. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Sigma Lithium stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.
About Sigma Lithium (Get Rating)
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
