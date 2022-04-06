Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Down 1.8%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.65 and last traded at $69.65. Approximately 1,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,353,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.94.

Several research firms recently commented on SIG. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.50.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $403,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,612. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

