Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $193.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.27.
SI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded down $8.15 on Friday, hitting $135.03. 15,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,876. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.46.
Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.
About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
