Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $174.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SI. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.27.

NYSE SI opened at $143.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $80.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,360,000 after purchasing an additional 259,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

