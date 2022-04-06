Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Gap Down to $51.69

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.69, but opened at $46.54. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $48.39, with a volume of 2,116 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $977.24 million, a PE ratio of 97.55 and a beta of 0.26.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827 over the last ninety days. 23.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

