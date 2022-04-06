Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €119.00 ($130.77) target price by stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) price target on Sixt in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €163.96 ($180.17).
Sixt stock opened at €133.80 ($147.03) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 12 month low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($187.14). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €138.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €144.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07.
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
