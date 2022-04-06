Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €119.00 ($130.77) target price by stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) price target on Sixt in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €163.96 ($180.17).

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt stock opened at €133.80 ($147.03) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 12 month low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($187.14). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €138.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €144.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.