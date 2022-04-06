Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €162.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) price target on Sixt in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €171.24 ($188.18).
Sixt stock opened at €133.80 ($147.03) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 52 week low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 52 week high of €170.30 ($187.14). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €138.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €144.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73.
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
Read More
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.