Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) shares rose 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 318,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,302,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.
In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.
About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
