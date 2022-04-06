Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.63

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.63 and last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 16221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNBR. StockNews.com began coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.33.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

