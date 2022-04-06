SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. SMART Global updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.670-$0.830 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.67-0.83 EPS.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.73. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.