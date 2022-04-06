SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Cut to $30.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

SGH opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.14.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in SMART Global during the third quarter worth about $3,560,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 94.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter worth about $12,171,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter worth about $14,555,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

